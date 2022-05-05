Anantapur: Collector Nagalakshmi Selvarajan asks DWAMA officials to encourage NREGS workers

Anantapur-Puttaparthi: Anantapur Collector S Nagalakshmi Selvarajan has called upon officials concerned to ensure large turn-out of NREGS workers on any given day.

The collector, who visited the farmer Narayana Swamy to inspect the field channel works, where large number of NREGS workers were present in Garladinne mandal on Wednesday, enquired the workers how long they were working and whether they were receiving wages payment in time etc. She asked the DWAMA officials to encourage working of large number of workers.

DWAMA Project Director Venugopala Reddy, RDO Madhusudan, APD Vijay Kumar, MPDO Nirmala Kumari and Tahsildhar Vishwanath were present. Meanwhile Sathya Sai district collector Basanth Kumar has asked officials to create work to as many as possible every day. Participating in an interaction with NREGS workers at Ramapuram in Penugonda mandal here on Wednesday, Kumar enquired about the workers if they have any complaints or problems. He asked whether payments are made to them promptly.

He squatted on the floor along with them and advised them to work to earn Rs 257 a day. Those having a job card must work to 100 days a year. He said that every job card holder must come for work and complete the village community office buildings under construction. Secretariat buildings, RBKs and other panchayat buildings must be completed in time. The workers told the collector that last year crow bars were supplied and summer allowances were given including drinking water allowance but this year, they were denied the same.

The collector replied saying that those courtesies could not be extended due to a change in the software from TCS to NIC. However, he promised to take it up with the state government and do the needful.

Penukonda sub-collector Naveen and others participated.