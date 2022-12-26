Anantapur cops bust illegal arms gang

Mangalagiri (Guntur district): The special operation teams of Anantapur district police busted a well-organised network of rowdy sheeters-cum-hired killers of Bengaluru city having connection with fake Indian currency note (FICN) manufactures based out of Bellary and Anantapur, according to a statement from the office of the director general of police (DGP) here on Monday.

The police arrested Bengaluru-based rowdy-sheeters, including Jamsheed alias khan alias Jeeshan, Mubarak, Ameer Pasha and Riyaz Abdul Shaik who are procuring ganja from Shirpur of Maharashtra and small arms from illegal manufacturing hubs of Madhya Pradesh.

The special operation teams also seized illegal arms manufacturing unit owned by Rajpal Singh at Umarti of Warla tahsil in Barwani district of Madhya Pradesh and took into custody Rajpal Singh who is an arms manufacturer, dealer-cum-distributor and Nannu Suthar Adivasi, who is supplier of arms.

The police seized in all 18 weapons, including a sophisticated semi-automatic Beretta, three 9 mm pistols with 15 rounds, eleven 0.32 mm with 63 rounds, one revolver, two tapanchas with two rounds from the accused.

Several cases were registered against the accused in more than one state. During the preliminary investigation, it is revealed that the accused were involved in gang rivalries, hired killings, extortion activities in Bengaluru city limits by using illegally procured firearms.

Director general of police K V Rajendranath Reddy complimented the 14-member police teams and announced a reward of Rs 25,000 in cash for them.