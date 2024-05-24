Anantapur DIG reviews security measures in Tadipatri

Tadipatri: Anantapur range DIG Dr Shemushi and district SP Gowthami Sali have drafted plans to implement a strict blockade in Tadipatri on the day of counting of votes, to prevent entry of suspects and potential rioters into the town.

To ensure the and security of the town, police check posts have been strategically established on town outskirts, at key entry points leading into the town. Locations like Anantapur road flyover, Putlur road TTD Kalyana Mandapam, Yallanur road Shiva temple, Kadapa road Aishwarya villas, Sajjaladinne cross, Dhittur cross and Peddappur road in Nandalapadu have been identified as critical areas for additional security measures.

The police top brass also conducted reviews of police pickets set up at major intersections and critical areas within Tadipatri town. Stringent security protocols have been put in place, including implementation of Section 144 to limit gatherings to no more than five people. In addition to securing the town, special attention has been given to residences and surroundings of prominent political figures residing in the town. The objective is to ensure safety of all residents and prevent any potential untoward incidents on the day of counting.

DSPs Janardhan Naidu, Srinivasulu, Shiva Bhaskar Reddy and Shiva Reddy and CIs accompanied the DIG and the SP during their visit.