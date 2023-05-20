Anantapur: EAPCET Engineering stream exams conclude

Anantapur : The APEPCET-2023 examination for the engineering stream concluded on Friday, the last day of examination. For agriculture and pharmacy stream, the examination will be on May 22-23. APEAPCET-2023 chairman Prof G Ranga Janardhana and convenor Prof C Shobha Bindu continued to visit examination centres and monitor the examination.

The exam conducted in morning and afternoon sessions saw 50,076 students attending out of the 53,244 registered candidates in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states.

In Andhra Pradesh, the total registered candidates for the day were 48,896 and 46,494 of them wrote the exam registering 95.09 per cent attendance. In Telangana, 4,348 students had registered and 3,582 attended with an attendance of 82.38 per cent. Prof G Ranga Janardhana, chairman, APEAPCET-2023 said the exam was conducted smoothly without any problems in all centres.