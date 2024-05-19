SIT Intensifies Investigation into Tadipatri Riots, to conduct comprehensive probe

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has ramped up its probe into the recent riots in Tadipatri of Anantapur district. Special attention is being given to the violence that erupted on and after polling day. The SIT team arrived in Tadipatri on the night of May 18 and carried out investigations late into the night.

SIT officials visited the site of stone pelting in Om Shanti Nagar. They also inspected the area where the house of TDP leader Suriya was targeted with stones the following day. As per instructions from the Central Election Commission, the SIT is conducting visits to all areas of Tadipatri and compiling a detailed report. The Junior College ground opposite JC Prabhakar Reddy's residence was also searched by the team.

On May 19, the SIT will be examining the residences of JC Prabhakar Reddy and MLA Ketireddy Peddareddy as part of their investigation. The incidents of police action on JC Prabhakar Reddy's house and the alleged destruction caused by the police at MLA Ketireddy Peddareddy's residence will also be looked into. A comprehensive report on these matters will be sent to the Central Election Commission.



Several individuals have already been charged by the police in connection with the riots, stone pelting, and violence in Tadipatri. The SIT officials will inquire about the actions taken by the police against these individuals and include it in their report. The district police administration has been put on high alert following the visit of the SIT team, with heightened security measures in place to prevent any further disturbances.