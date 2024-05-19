The sacred story of Tirumala- authored in Telugu by Sri PVRK Prasad IAS, former EO of TTD as ‘Tirumala Leelamrutham’ is rendered into English by Ambika Ananth in a lucid readable language titled as ‘The Ambrosial Glory of Tirumala’. The translator has rendered it into English with utmost meticulousness and remarkable precision which consequently has given the book a universal appeal. The book which has been originally written in Telugu gives now opportunity to countless readers all across the globe to read it and reflect over it.

Author- Sri PVRK Prasad

Translator- Ambika Ananth

Publisher- TTD

Price- Rs.150/

This book is about finding true purpose of life and seeking higher values, higher queries and divine love at a place called brothel, a place to fulfill lust for joy, pleasure and happiness. Naina lives at a brothel of Mumbai. She acquires knowledge of Spirituality and inspire others to become their better version to live for greater purpose. Sanchari Ghosh, the author of ‘A Journey from Ignorance to Knowledge’ had completed her graduation in Garment Designing from Mangalore. She shifted to Mumbai and explored a completely different world from what she had been living in. And the whole new journey that she went through, had prompted her vision for this book.

Author- Sanchari Ghosh

Publisher- Petals Publishers & Distributors

Price- Rs. 299/

‘Magic of the Mind’ is a collection of 50 articles that seek to metamorphose the human mind. This can be achieved through diving into faith and spiritual techniques, the practice of yoga, pranayama, meditation, chanting mantras, and adopting breathing techniques like Sudarshan Kriya. The attempt is to focus on positivity to conquer the monkey mind. As we stare at yet another wave of the Novel Corona virus and its mutations, the reader will certainly feel emboldened to combat the uncertain times that lie ahead as the mind is put through the prism of positive thoughts and consciousness.

Author- Ravi Valluri

Publisher- AKS Publishing House

Price- Rs.199/

The book ‘Karachi To Malabar’ is a journey of love, lust and discovery of self. The await and journey of Zohal the Pashtun Mountain girl in search of her lover and her child’s father, fanning continents and generations. It has an element of me, the author in it, a story that I have carried in the womb of my mind for long and disturbingly churning in me since my parents left, both in a span of twelve months. Its only when my mother died that I realised without your parents, the concept of the family was a floating gel that could be shaped any way one wanted.

Author - Sanjeev Panackal Thomas

Publisher - Notion Press

Price -Rs. 270/