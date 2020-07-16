Anantapur: Ensure healthy food to Covid patients

Coronavirus in Anantapur: District Collector Gandham Chandrudu takes serious exception to social media comments on serving bad quality food and pathetic conditions prevailed in Covid Care Centres. He said that despite advising officials concerned to ensure decent climate and quality food supply to Covid patients, complaints are pouring in, he maintained.



Addressing a tele-conference with officials concerned on the proper maintenance of Covid care centres, Chandrudu warned that if complaints persist, he would have to act sternly. There were also complaints of too many patients being crammed in a single ambulance. He said that there was no need for it as the district has enough ambulance vehicles and if there was need for more, it would be arranged, he assured. He said one ambulance should not carry more than three patients and added admissions should not be denied to corona positive patients in any care centre. He asked the nodal officers concerned to ensure that there were no complaints whatsoever from the people and patients.