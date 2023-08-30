Anantapur: FMTTI training farmers in mechanisation

Anantapur: The Southern Region Farmers Machinery Testing and Training Institute (FMTTI) located in Garladinne mandal in Anantapur district is one of the four prestigious institutes in the country and the lone institute for the entire South India. Every year hundreds of agriculture students, farmers and agriculture government functionaries descend to the lush green farmers institute for research, training and testing of agriculture machines suitable to different geographical conditions. They are trained in automation and operation of farm machinery of various kinds suitable to different geographical regions in the country.



Agriculture polytechnic students Sirisha and Anitha, who came here on an exposure trip, were elated at the exposure on automation and the opportunity to handle machinery. They say the exposure has given them self-confidence and a sense of achievement.

The training institute spread in nearly 200 hectares lush green area has training facilities for 100 persons, who come from different parts of the country, particularly south Indian States like Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The trainees are taught extensively on farm mechanisation, soil testing, crop suitability in different climates and in the operation of the latest farm machinery. Apart from farmers, who believe in model farming, agriculture students come here for exposure trips on farm mechanisation and to have exposure to farmers from throughout the country.

Speaking with The Hans India, Senior Agriculture Engineer PC Meshram stated that the institute caters to the farmers of the district on demonstration of agriculture machines including tilling machines, crop harvesting machines and paddy transplantation machines. Demonstration camps are organised in fields at the request of farmers. For sustainable development of agriculture and enhancement of land productivity, improved implements and quality Agricultural machines are important. They help to achieve timeliness of farm operations enabling efficient use of other inputs such as seed, chemicals, fertilisers and water. In the light of urgent need for testing of agricultural machinery, the Government of India has set up Farm Machinery Training & Testing Institutes in order to check performance of agricultural machines before taking decision to import or manufacture and introduce in Indian agriculture.