Anantapur: Funds shortage hits Nagara Vanams

Anantapur-Puttaparthi: The Forest Department has established 5 Nagara Vanams in the undivided district which are considered a boon as the district is devoid of either entertainment centres for children or green venues to go for excursions. But the forest department' s poor maintenance of much treasured forest parks are under criticism.

The department cites lack of funds for maintaining them. The park at Pampanur has children games infrastructure which due to poor maintenance have suffered minor damages. They are suggesting that the Nagara Vanam parks can be given to private agencies for maintenance and for promoting them among education institutions so that children can come to these parks for excursion or outings. The parks can generate funds, maintain themselves and add more facilities like swimming pools etc.

The forest department is either receptive to such ideas nor does it have avenues for generating finances. DFO Krupakar told The Hans India that department does not have funds to Nagara Vanams maintenance. He, however, did not comment on the suggestion to hand over parks to private agencies for maintenance.

The Nagara Vanams were conceived by the Forest department with a view to make people and students environmental conscious and create love for trees and ecology, so that people will enjoy the beauties of nature. Nagara Vanams are in Rayadurgam, Hindupur, Kalyandurg and Puttaparthi in Sathya Sai district. Each Nagara Vanam is established at a cost of Rs 1 crore.

The nagara vanam at Pampanur, 18 kms from Anantapur is an integrated project with a deer park, mountain trekking, Amphi theatre, yoga centre, volleyball and shuttle court and a 7-km Nature camp tour within the park vicinity with transport facility to go around the forest to view its pristine beauty.

These parks are attracting school children as well as tourists. One of the highlights of the park is a separate trekking zone for youth. Roads have been laid throughout the forest area connecting the trekking mountain. In addition to volleyball and shuttle courts, there is also a food court.