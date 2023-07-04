Live
- EV Startup Vegh Raises $5 Million in Pre-Series Round
- PL Sector Report - Oil & Gas - Apr-Jun’23 Earnings Preview – Operationally strong results likely
- A 23 year old Machilipatnam youth accidentally died in Canada
- Indian Companies get Solid Earning momentum
- TBJP Chief Spokesperson Congratulates Kishan Reddy
- Kloud Portal empowers women in tech with remote opportunities
- ‘The Dark Knight’ stunt driver roped in for Salman Khan-starrer ‘Tiger 3’
- Foreign investors seem way more allocated to private equity markets over public markets
- Actor Srikanth releases ‘Jathaga Neetho’ song from ‘Natho Nenu’
- Construction labourer dies after falling from fifth floor in Tirupati
Anantapur girl selected for Indian Women's Cricket Team
Anantapur girl who excelled in cricket at domestic levels selected for the Indian women cricket team.
Anusha Bareddy from Bandlapalli of Narpala Mandal of Anantapur has been selected for the Indian women's cricket team who will be represented in the tournament against Bangladesh from 9th to 22nd of this month. Anusha, who played for Emerging India in the Asia Cup held in Hong Kong recently, performed well and attracted the attention of the selectors.
A left-arm spinner and batsman, Anusha joined the Anantapur RDT Academy in 2014. With the encouragement of the academy, she excelled at the district, state and zonal levels and finally got a place in Team India. Her parents B. Lakshmidevi and Mallireddy despite being a farmer family encouraged her to play cricket. Anusha said that she has reached this level only with the help of RDT.
RDT program director Mancho Ferrer said that Anusha's career is an inspiration to other athletes. He said that RDT is working with the aim of nurturing new talent.