Anantapur girl selected for Indian Women's Cricket Team

Anusha Bareddy from Bandlapalli of Narpala Mandal of Anantapur has been selected for the Indian women's cricket team who will be represented in the tournament against Bangladesh from 9th to 22nd of this month. Anusha, who played for Emerging India in the Asia Cup held in Hong Kong recently, performed well and attracted the attention of the selectors.

A left-arm spinner and batsman, Anusha joined the Anantapur RDT Academy in 2014. With the encouragement of the academy, she excelled at the district, state and zonal levels and finally got a place in Team India. Her parents B. Lakshmidevi and Mallireddy despite being a farmer family encouraged her to play cricket. Anusha said that she has reached this level only with the help of RDT.

RDT program director Mancho Ferrer said that Anusha's career is an inspiration to other athletes. He said that RDT is working with the aim of nurturing new talent.