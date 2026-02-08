Anantapur Govt Medical College’s silver jubilee held

Anantapur: Medical and Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav and Anantapur Urban MLA Daggupati Venkateswara Prasad participated in the silver jubilee celebrations of Government Medical College here on Saturday. Later, they performed bhumi puja for the silver jubilee pylon on the campus.

Minister Satya Kumar Yadav reminisced about the college’s inception in 2000 and praised its 25 years of dedicated service in medical education. He highlighted its vital role in delivering quality healthcare to rural and underserved areas while nurturing skilled medical professionals. The Minister commended the alumni making significant contributions across India and abroad, enhancing the institution’s reputation, and expressed confidence that it would continue blending academic excellence with a deep commitment to service.

MLA Daggupati Venkateswara Prasad credited Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for establishing the college 25 years ago and later introducing postgraduate seats. He pointed out that the hospital currently manages around 3,000 outpatients and 1,300 inpatients daily. He appealed to the government to upgrade it into a 1,300-bed facility, fill the 133 vacant staff positions, inaugurate the completed women’s hostel, and set up a new laboratory to further strengthen services.