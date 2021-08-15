Anantapur: Intellectuals Forum says State government misleading people says M Suresh

Anantapur: Intellectuals Forum president M Suresh has stated that joblessness has increased due to Covid pandemic and it has badly hit the nation's economy.

Many have lost their jobs and those who escaped axing have become vulnerable to jobless status.

In a press release, he maintained that even in government sector thousands of vacancies exist and the governments by not filling the vacancies has unofficially taken the position of trimming the jobs to cut down government expenditure.

The forum also accused the AP government of tricking the people by showing the merger of APSRTC with the government as creation of new jobs, the government, in a full page advertisement, claimed that 6,03,756 jobs were created in two years.

However, in the 'Pragati Pustakam' released on May 30, the government had said that 4,77,953 posts were filled. Just it is a number game. The government jacked up the numbers in just 15 days. It clearly indicates that the government is resorting to jugglery of numbers.

How can the government show the 50,000-plus employees working in the APSRTC under new jobs? Also, how can it claim the 95,212 posts filled through APCOS during the TDP term as new jobs, he questioned.

More than 1.3 crore people belonging to the unorganised sector had turned jobless in the last seven years. English departments in most of the universities were closed. There is no recruitment since 2002. He said that there were about 400 vacancies in JNTU A alone.

He opined that by 2022, nearly 10 departments in SKU will be closed. NAAC accredited colleges in Anantapur could not find at least 10 permanent faculty members.

Faculty crunch in all the government degree / Junior / ITI / Polytechnic / Agriculture colleges: He said 80 per cent of the universities were struggling with faculty shortage. Permanent faculty in some universities is less than 20 while the number of departments is more than 10.

Some universities are unable to conduct fact-finding committee inspections for grant of affiliation to private degree colleges. More than 300 PhD thesis books submitted in 2019 were not cleared for adjudication in Rayalaseema University, the forum press release added.