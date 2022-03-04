Anantapur: JNTUA hosts workshop on soft skills

Anantapur: JNTU Anantapur University Vice Chancellor Acharya G Ranga Janardhana was the chief guest at the launch of two-week workshop "Awareness on Soft Skills" organised by AICTE and JNTU Anantapur under the auspices of JNTU Software Development Centre.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that we have many items available in the mobile phone, but we are not getting one hundred percent use of the fork. He said that in the old days, we used to use typewriting machines and they would work very hard to correct any of them.

He said that in the current situation, any of them can be typed easily using a computer. He said the two-week workshop was being conducted for non-teaching staff.

The guest of honor at the event Registrar Acharya C Shashidhar said the workshop was a purely residential programme, especially for non-teaching staff. He said such workshop certificates would be very useful in promotions.