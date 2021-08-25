Anantapur: JNTUA to boost infrastructure facilities in campus

Anantapur: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), spread in 200 acres in a lush green environment is in the process of a major infrastructure boost adding to itself an administrative building, an incubation centre, a lecture hall complex, PG hostels, international students hostel, Indoor Sports Stadium and a massive green cover.

The present Vice-Chancellor G Ranga Janardhana is speeding up works on progress and is carrying his administrative team along with him in a quest for academic excellence and to make the students employable and highly-skilled and in the process is attracting other institutes of repute to work with the JNTUA for achieving the mission of academic excellence.

Talking to The Hans India, Janardhana says that his twin priorities include promotion of research and boosting quality of education. The incubation centre, which is under construction in the campus, is part of the mission to promote research and make the university marketable at the international level. In future, the university will be attracting multiple research projects in which students will play a pivotal role.

JNTUA also is working with the government to boost faculty strength. Presently pending court litigations by several interest groups on faculty recruitments are coming in the way of recruitment initiatives. Vice-Chancellor Ranga Janardhana is optimistic of early resolution of all legal problems. The university is running with 40 per cent of regular staff supported by contract appointments.

Before the end of year, the VC hopes to complete the infrastructure projects including the administrative building and the skill development centre. A lecture hall complex with 32 classrooms also is nearing completion. The neighboring government polytechnic complex has parted its portion of 30 acres of land lying idle to the JNTUA for further boosting facilities to the students. In the 30-acre land, PG hostels and international students' hostel will come up. The university has 30 international students including 12 students from Afghanisthan.

The university has a tie-up with Blekinge Tekniska Hogskola (BTH) University. JNTUA students after studying 3 years locally will study for one year in BTH university in Germany. As many as 6 JNTUA students are in Germany and have been awarded scholarships of Rs 4.3 lakh each. The students after completion of 4 years will get certificates from JNTUA and BTH University in Germany. The students will also enjoy the benefit of pursuing higher students in the German university as well as secure jobs in that country. Under the students exchange programme since 2006-07, foreign students and Indian students are being benefitted.

Team JNTUA headed by VC Ranga Janardhana, Registrar C Sasidhar and Rector M Vijay Kumar are taking the university to greater academic heights of glory. The team hopes to tide over corona pandemic and have offline classes from early 2022.