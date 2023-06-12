Anantapur: Kalava Srinivasulu lambasts CM for hiking power tariff

Anantapur: TDP politburo member and former Minister Kalava Srinivasulu has accused Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of graft behind the decision to increase power tariff.

In a statement, he alleged that as the Chief Minister’s personal interests were involved, the indiscriminate hike occurred. He alleged that Rs 1.50 per unit is the commission going into the personal coffers of the Chief Minister.

The TDP leader alleged that Kadapa MP Y S Avinash Reddy, the brother of Jagan Mohan Reddy, was given an electrical contract of Rs 1350 crore. He called upon people to understand the intricacies of Jagan’s evil reign and show him the door in the 2024 elections.

Meanwhile, former Anantapur TDP MLA Prabhakar Choudhury in a separate statement demanded that the ruling party explain what development has taken place in the past 4 years.

He had a dig at YSRCP MLA Anantha Venkatarami Reddy for doing nothing to develop the city and his constituency. He lambasted the MLA for keeping the TIDCO houses built by the TDP government idle during the past 4 years and failing to pass them on to the beneficiaries.