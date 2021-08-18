Anantapur: Migratory birds from Siberia begin return journey

Anantapur: Hundreds of migratory birds from Siberia in Russia which arrived in March 2021 in Veerapuram village in Chilamattur mandal in the district had recently taken a return flight to their native land. Only a few have remained at the village. They too would be leaving soon. It was an annual feature for the villagers of Veerapuram to welcome the birds, protect and nurture them and give them a grand farewell. The villagers developed an affinity with these birds over the last few decades that they feel that they own the birds.

The villagers are the saviors of the migrant birds from predators who come on a hunting mission as there is a lot of demand for the crane meat. Every year, It was a grand spectacle to see a vast array of colorful birds nurtured by their hosts at Veerapuram village. Septugenarian Kumara Naidu says he watched the birds arrive every year for over 4 decades. The arrival of birds and their departure are two beautiful occasions celebrated as festivals in the villages by all.

For children it was fun all the time watching them hatch eggs and give birth to birds of the kind in multiples. Rajini one of the bird lovers in the village, talking to The Hans India recalled her close affinity with the lovely birds by being one of the many who fill trenches with water for birds and occasionally serve fish food as the winged birds love to eat fish. The villagers are highly protective of their guests and will not permit any visitor to harm them or handle them. More than 1,000 painted storks, especially from Siberia in Russia, visit Veerapuram village in Chilamattur mandal, an age-old bird habitat.



DFO G Krupakar told The Hans India that the forest department had built water trenches and fish feed supply points for these migratory birds minimising their search for food.

There are different types of trees raised by the forest department in the village and hence enough nest building space is available. The green vegetation and many small herbs, shrubs and wild grass all over the village is also food for the birds. The forest department is developing Veerapuram as a tourist resort. It is looking for a 4-acre government land for developing tourist facilities including setting up a museum.