Anantapur: Nara Lokesh recalls RDT's yeomen services to poor

Anantapur: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Wednesday garlanded the portrait of RDT founder late Vincent Ferror and lauded the yeomen services of RDT. Speaking on the occasion, Lokesh said there was not a single person who is not benefited by RDT services. Engaged in a parallel social and economic interventions alongside the government, the common man cannot imagine life sans RDT, Lokesh added in his address on the RDT premises.

Lokesh met Anne Ferror, wife of late Vincent Ferror, and sought her blessings in his endeavour to reach out to the people. Wayback in 1969, when the Ferrors' stepped on the soil of the district, they faced adversities and opposition from fanatical forces and since then had reached out to the people against much odds.

RDT is serving in 3,000 villages and had established hospitals, housing, schools and check dams building and drinking water schemes in rural areas.

TDP, if returned to power, will work with RDT in broad based services to people. He called upon the youth to take advantage of self-employment schemes unveiled by the NGO.

Lokesh said the skill development programmes of RDT has helped scores of youth in learning English, Spanish and other languages and finding jobs abroad.

The TDP government in future will evolve joint strategies in imparting skill development programmes, Lokesh said.