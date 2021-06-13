Anantapur: New collector seeks Minister's cooperation in district development

Anantapur: District Collector Nagalakshmi Selvaraj called on Roads and Buildings Minister M Sankara Narayana at the Roads and Buildings guest house and sought his cooperation for the development of district.

The two held discussions on several issues pertaining to the district particularly on the implementation of schemes and on controlling the Covid pandemic.

Narayana in turn promised his full cooperation to the collector Nagalakshmi as well from the state government. MP Talari Rangaiah also met the collector Nagalakshmi Selvaraj and discussed about issues pertaining to his constituency.

He apprised the collector about the district and about the 'Kisan Rail' which he said is a great boon to the district and to Rayalaseema districts. Several district MLAs also are meeting her and seeking the collector's cooperation in resolving their Assembly constituency problems and requirements.