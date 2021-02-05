Anantapur: Nominees resort to 'operation sell off' for monetary gains

Anantapur: Even as panchayat poll fever is spreading everywhere with the second phase of nominations in progress, the talk in the tea and coffee houses is about poll strategies and minimising contestants particularly potential and influential candidates to ensure safe passage for the main sarpanch ambitious candidate. In some panchayats there is an unwritten understanding between the contestants of two main political parties that A party ensure the victory of B party by 'operation sell off' for monetary gains and post electoral gains.

So, candidates availing monetary gains are inclined to withdraw from fray and ensure victory of main candidate. Many in a bid to make hay while the sun shines are resorting to 'operation sell off' for monetary and political gains after knowing fully well that they will not be able to win. This in a way tantamount to even unanimous election.

Multiple strategies are being adopted by candidates to either win or if not able to win go for operation sell off. Politics has become the talk of the village and every household is a hot bed of politics.

The real picture will emerge after the expiry of date for withdrawal by candidates in fray. All kinds of strategies are being worked out in the brainstorming sessions beyond midnight at the fireside. While the ruling party and the SEC war is going on unabated, poll gimmicks and strategies at the village level are different. They revolve around the village and local politics.