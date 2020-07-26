Anantapur: Normalcy yet to resume in Korean township

Penukonda (Anantapur): The Kia Automobiles, which is currently operating on two shifts, is yet to resume full-fledged operations. With great difficulty it is running on two shifts as coronavirus is still ruling the roost in Penukonda town and in surrounding mandals. According to Kia sources, around 1,600 workers are working in two shifts.



There is some semblance of life with some restaurants, wayside tea stalls and tiffin centres doing some business. Scores of lengthy container trolleys and heavy equipment movers are seen in action.

The economy of Korean township and that of Penukonda is slowly limping back to normalcy. It would take the end of the year to witness total normalcy in Kia operations as well as recovery of badly mauled economy of industrial township.

The township which was so lively before the dawn of corona has lost its sheen and is yet to witness complete economic recovery. Fifty per cent of livelihoods of people are yet to witness recovery. Auto-rickshaws and public transport sector is yet to witness recovery with containment zones operating in Penukonda region and creating hurdles for total recovery.