Anantapur: Plans to develop Vijaya Milk Dairy discussed

Anantapur: An official team headed by district collector Gandham Chandrudu and MPs Talari Rangaiah and Gorantla Madhav including officials of APMIC project director Padmalatha, AP Dairy deputy director Shasankadhar and Animal Husbandry joint director Sanyasi Rao visited the Srija Milk Dairy in Chandragiri mandal in Chittoor district on Wednesday.



The team visited the dairy and studied the modus operandi of milk collection, purchase price and other factors that brought success to the dairy. The MPs took interest on the subject with a view to develop the Vijaya Milk Dairy, and boost its milk procurement. The collector and MPs and other officials interacted with the milk dairy personnel, milk farmers and sought information on the milk procurement strategies for implementation in the Vijaya Dairy in the district. The officials too interacted with the dairy functionaries and sought detailed information on the subject. The team members also enquired about the price of milk procurement and also on milk pooling centre. The team will meet once again meet to formulate strategies for boosting milk procurement and boost milk production in the district.