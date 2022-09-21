Anantapur police' 'Chat Bhat' scheme helps trace lost mobile phones

Anantapur: SP K Fakirappa's unique and popular scheme of recovering lost cell phones is being lauded and appreciated by people all over the State.

The 'Chat Bhat' scheme of tracking lost cell phones by anyone in the State is being used by the district cyber crime police under the leadership of the SP.

All one has to do is simply call 9440796812 and upload information giving details of their mobile number and purchase bill and cell description along with their contact number. Within no time the mobile is being traced and the persons concerned in whose possession the mobile is, will be handing over the mobile to the Anantapur police.

The police after recovering the mobile are informing the loser who in turn is making a trip to Anantapur even from districts far away and returning with their lost and found mobile phones.

Harish hailing from Amalapuram in East Godavari district lost his mobile phone in Mummidivaram town in the same district. Harish talking to The Hans India said that he came to know of the good work being done by SP Fakirappa of Anantapur district through YouTube and filed a complaint with SP Fakirappa online.

A jubilant Harish to his surprise got a phone call from Anantapur police revealing that his cell phone has been traced and found. He adds that he had given up on his mobile phone and never expected that he could get help from a district police who are 1,000 km away from his town. He conveyed his gratitude to the Anantapur police for their sincere and hard work.

Another lady Janaki hailing from the district too was overjoyed to get her mobile back. Janaki learnt about the 'Chat Bhat' scheme of the SP through news channels and filed a complaint with the cyber police. The police recovered the cell phone and intimated the same to her. She received her mobile at the hands of SP Fakirappa.

Another Mahesh from Konaseema district, who lost his mobile in his district approached Anantapur police online and lodged a complaint. To his pleasant surprise, he was informed that his mobile was recovered. Mahesh thanked the district police for the scheme Chat Bhat is reaching out unto all who lost their mobiles in their respective districts.

SP Fakirappa told The Hans India that they recovered as many as 2,453 mobile phones and returned 2,346 of them to their rightful owners. Last week alone some 86 lost mobiles had been recovered. Around 500 mobiles lost outside the district also had been recovered and returned to their owners. The total value of mobiles recovered is Rs 3.5 crore.