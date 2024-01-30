  • Menu
Anantapur: Police vigilance at border check posts

Additional SP R Vijay Bhaskar Reddy inspecting a check post at Bestarapalle on Monday
Following the instructions of SP KKN Amburajan, Additional SP R Vijaybhaskar Reddy inspected border check posts and villages to check illegal smuggling of liquor.

Anantapur: Following the instructions of SP KKN Amburajan, Additional SP R Vijaybhaskar Reddy inspected border check posts and villages to check illegal smuggling of liquor. He inspected Bestarapalle and Kambadur check posts to prevent illegal activities, keeping in view the impending elections.

Police have checked vehicles entering into the district from Karnataka border areas. He warned against flow of liquor or illegal and unaccounted cash flow. Kalyandurg DSP B Srinivasulu and rural CI Nagaraju participated in the checking.

