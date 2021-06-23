Anantapur: Popularise 'No mask No entry' slogan among all sections

Anantapur: District Collector Nagalakshmi Selvarajan has called upon traders, business community, government and private offices, banks, public and private transport operators and all cross sections of society to aggressively implement the dictum 'No mask No entry'. This slogan should be popularised in urban and rural areas and be made a social obligation despite the Covid graph coming down,

Addressing a meeting of officials for reviewing the government flagship programmes here on Wednesday, Nagalakshmi said RTC buses should not permit anyone without mask to travel, nor auto-rickshaw drivers should allow passengers to travel by autos without mask. Traders should display the billboard 'No mask No sales'. The collector called upon all concerned to tighten Covid norms and protocols even if there comes a day when zero cases are reported.

She asked village secretariats to ensure that Covid cases decline to less than 2 per cent to zero per cent. She said that contact tracing and testing should not be given a go-by just because positive cases are coming down and warned that lethargy will pay a high price.

She lauded the medical personnel and officials concerned for completing the 90,000 vaccines doses supplied. She complemented them for creating massive awareness on vaccination and achieving the target. She advised the officials to achieve the NREGS work targets and giving work to maximum number of rural labour. By July 1, at least 75 per cent of community and public buildings including village secretariats should be completed. She directed the officials to ensure that construction of 300 Rythu Bharosa Kendras completed by July 8. The collector reminded the officials to also complete 50 per cent of targeted YSR Health Clinics by July31. These offices should start functioning from the new buildings and attend to people's grievances and needs. She said that August 2 should be the deadline for completion of NREGS buildings.

Joint Collector Dr A Siri asked police to impose Rs 100 fine on those who do not follow Covid protocols including wearing of masks. Joint collectors Nishanth, Gangadhar Goud and Nishanthi were also present.