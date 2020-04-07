Anantapur: SP Bhusarapu Sathya Yesu Babu warns against illegal border-crossings

Anantapur: Superintendent of Police Bhusarapu Sathya Yesu Babu is constantly on the move visiting border areas and different mandals in the district including corona hot spots and red zones at Madakasira check post bordering Karnataka state, in the wake of nationwide lockdown due to corona threat.

In a bid to boost the morale of police who are on the roads day and night doing their best to curtail people's movements and thereby corona virus, he visited the border check post and congratulated the police personnel for rising to the occasion.

He advised police at checkpost personnel against permitting the entry of people from other places or states either by walk or by vehicles. He warned against illegal entry of people or motor vehicles from other states into the district. He held a meeting with police inspector Rajendra Prasad and enquired about conditions in Madakasira town.

He told the police that the next 10 days are crucial for the government and people to win the war against the coronavirus. He urged people to be confined to their homes for the next 10 days so that corona can be cornered and killed. Cases will be booked against those violating the lockdown and on those in quarantine who venture to come out of their isolation.

The SP revealed that 488 cases had been booked against those violating lockdown and quarantine norms. 15,376 cases were filed against vehicles moving in violation of lockdown rules and collected challans worth Rs.67.45 lakh from the violators. Besides, 771 cases were booked against 1,364 persons for running shops in violation of lockdown norms.