Anantapur: Sports Tech-2K22 held successfully

Anantapur: Sports Tech - 2K22, which was held for 3 days at the local PVKK Engineering College, ended on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Palle Kishore, Chairman of the college, said, "Like every year, this year too we have organised 'Sports Tech' for Intermediate students." Every student should be interested in education as well as sports. Sports teach us how to learn from defeat, he said. Kishore further said it was unfortunate that India, with a population of 130 crore, was lagging behind in sports at global level. He called upon youth to excel in sports and bring laurels to the country.

In the Sports Tech, the students showcased their talents in sports like cricket, kabaddi, volleyball, basketball, sprint, shot put, throwball etc. The winners were presented with prizes by the college Chairman.

The event was attended by college treasurer Palle Sindhura, management representative Srikanth Reddy, Principal Dr Bandi Ramesh Babu, Vice-Principal Dr Raghavendra Prasad and other faculty members.