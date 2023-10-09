Anantapur: Step up vigil on activities of history sheeters, says SP

Anantapur: Superintendent of Police K K N Anburajan has launched cordoned and search operations in all police sub-division villages as part of visible policing and gram sabhas to check whereabouts and activities of rowdy sheeters, ex-convicts and those engaged in faction feuds. The SP called upon police officers to monitor the movements and activities of all history sheeters.

Search operations had been conducted in all five police sub-divisions. Nearly 1,200 of these history sheeters houses had been raided and their surroundings checked and intelligence gathering done on their present activities.

Circle Inspectors, SIs and police constables participated in the operation.

Subsequently, gram sabhas were held as part of visible policing. They advised people and the men in question not to participate in unlawful activities or resume their old criminal activities. Gambling, cricket betting and cards playing should be stopped. They should be vigilant on cybercrimes and even child marriages. The police warned moneylenders of action if they harassed people to pay high interest on loans. They were also advised against drug peddling and consumption and women to make good use of Disha App by downloading them.

People were also advised to alert the SP to report unlawful activities in their region by calling 9440796800.