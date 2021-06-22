Anantapur: Threat of third wave looms large as people ignore Covid norms

Anantapur: Covid positive cases registered so far during the second wave of the virus in the district stands at 1,51,982.

Of these, the number of Covid patients treated and discharged from hospital as on Tuesday stood at 1,49,552 and the number of active positive cases now stands at 2,430 cases.

The number of deaths being reported on an average stood at 3 to 5 per day. However there are apprehensions among people that the number of deaths being reported is lower than the number of deaths occurring.

People actually paid a high price for their utter negligence and lethargic attitude in taking preventive measures and precautions. So much so that the second wave has turned into nothing but a death wave and if the citizens do not learn a lesson from the ramifications of second wave, medical experts warn that the outcome of the expected third wave will be disastrous.

Presently among the active cases, 811 are in the hospitals, 453 are under home isolation and 108 are in Covid Care Centres.

Meanwhile, the district administration is actively engaged in Covid testing of the general population. The total number of people tested for Covid so far in urban areas is 5,34,096 and in rural areas is 12,53,297. The positivity rate in urban ateas is 12.4 per cent and in rural areas it is 6.83 per cent. On the whole 41 hospitals in the district are treating coronavirus patients.

For the enthusiastic people limiting curfew hours from 6 pm to 6 am is good news. The people are also hoping that the lockdown will be totally lifted from July 1, but while there are fears about people's behavior after the lockdown is lifted. Many observers say people have not learnt the Covid lessons except those who lost their loved ones. Double mask wearing and maintaining social distance should be part and parcel of life like a dress code after the lockdown is lifted.

Doctors, nurses and other medical personnel need a respite from the round-the-clock work. This is what they deserve. They can relax for some time only if citizens behave responsibly and observe unofficial curfew. At public places like banks, market places, post offices and at social gatherings, people by and large are wearing masks but no one is following the much essential protocol of maintaining social distance.

Lifting of lockdown is good news to traders and business people but the people whom the traders call as customers will once again become vulnerable to the deadly virus. If people are reckless then the Covid dictum will be 'Men may come and men may go but I go on forever.'