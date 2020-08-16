Anantapur: 'Treat corona victims with dignity, respect' says Minister M Sankara Narayana

Anantapur: Roads and Buildings Minister M Sankara Narayana has reiterated that he would take forward the district on the path of progress and development.

Participating in the 74th Independence Day celebrations at the police parade grounds here on Saturday as the chief guest, Narayana said the district was making rapid strides on all fronts in tune with the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's commitment to develop all the 13 districts in the state. The minister also received the guard of honour from the local police contingent.

District Collector Gandham Chandrudu felicitated 148 persons, who served the people effectively in various capacities, on the occasion. Aluru Sambasiva Reddy, chairman of the State Schools Monitoring Committee, was also present.

The district collector made all the participants in the celebrations to take an oath on coronavirus promising to treat victims with dignity and respect and with love and concern and not stigmatise them nor disrespect the deceased.

The participants also promised to fight the infection jointly along with the government and fight against tendencies to discriminate the victims and behaving cruelly with them.

They also took oath saying that they will not tolerate bad treatment nor encourage such behavior against victims. The oath was the highlight of the Independence Day celebrations.

Collector Chandrudu and SP Sathya Yesubabu made a fervent appeal to the people to cooperate with the government in the battle against the virus.