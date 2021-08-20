Anantapur: Weavers raise pitch for more textile parks

Rayadurgam(Anantapur): Thousands of workers particularly women working in garment industry are forced to migrate to Bengaluru in Karnataka state and live in make-shift tinned roof houses as successive governments in the state failed to redeem its promises to set up textile parks in Pamidi, Dharmavaram and Hindupur which should have created employment to local weavers in the district. The district has a great potential for emerging as textile hub and brighter prospects for employment generation.

Kariappa, a textile worker working in Undegolam in Rayadurgam, says that he worked for many years in Bengaluru and returned to the town only after the park in Undegolam was launched due to the initiative of the then minister Kalava Sreenivas in 2018. With a huge number of weavers' population spread in the district, a lot could be done to make it as textile industrial hub.

Pamidi, also known for its garment industries and substantial weavers' population need a textile park. The much-promised textile park is yet to make headway and officials say that land issues for the park is delaying its establishment. Even Hindupur and Dharmavaram weavers' towns having more than a lakh weavers' population also do not have textile parks. The promise remained as a daydream.

At Undegolam, 5 units had been established with nearly 700 workers employed in it. More units are coming up with 54 prospective entrepreneurs coming forward and 20 of them in the process of setting up units at a cost of Rs 2.60 crore. Weavers are demanding that all 54 units be set up on a fast-track basis. When 54 units are set up, the industry provides jobs for 6,000 locals. Each unit need to employ 85 tailors, 15 helpers, 5 supervisors and other unskilled workers. If textile parks are set up in all the identified towns Pamidi, Dharmavaram and Hindupur, thousands of textile workers of the district working in Bengaluru would return as the joint families are scattered some living in native villages while others in Bengaluru city.