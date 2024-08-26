Live
Anantapur wins inter-district football tourney
The three-day AP sub-juniors inter-district football tourney concluded at VR Siddhartha University, Kanuru on Sunday.
Teams from all districts participated in the event which started on Friday. AP Football Association and NTR District Football Association jointly hosted the tournament. Anantapur district won the championship by defeating Krishna district in the finals by a margin of 5-0. Annamayya district bagged the third place. Annamayya district defeated Nellore by 2-0 to secure the third place. The organisers congratulated the winners and presented the trophy and medals.
M Joshi, chief controller, SC Railway and football association office-bearers, presented the trophy and medals to the players. NTR District Football association president Y Seshagiri Rao, aecretary B Chakravarthy, Xavier Football Club president Samuel, vice-president Ravi Verma and others participated in the prize distribution programme.