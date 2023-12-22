Anaparthi: The constituency whose MLA never got chance in Cabinet

Anaparthi constituency has the unique distinction of being the only constituency in Godavari districts where the Reddy caste predominates. In the 14 elections since 1955 the Reddy caste has won 12 times from here. This seat has two other unique characteristics: Both the winners and their nearest rivals are from Reddy community. Though they have been dominating the political scenario, not a single MLA could find place in the Cabinet.



Nallamilli Moola Reddy of TDP was elected for the most number of terms in Anaparthi. Moola Reddy contested six times and won four times in 1983, 1985, 1994, and 1999. Congress leader Tetali Rama Reddy contested four times. He won in 1989 and 2004 as MLA and lost in 1994 and 1999.

In the 2009 election, Congress candidate N Sesha Reddy (chairman of Aditya Educational Institutions) won the three-cornered contest between TDP, Congress and Praja Rajyam parties. In the 2014 election, TDP candidate Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy (son of Nallamilli Moola Reddy) won, while in 2019, YSR Congress Party candidate Dr Satthi Suryanarayana Reddy won.

In 1962, CPI candidate Palacherla Panasaramanna won as MLA from Anaparthi. In 1967, Valluri Ramakrishna Chowdary won from the Congress. In the next election (1972), he was unanimously re-elected as no one contested against him. Panasaramanna and Ramakrishna Chowdary are the only non-Reddy leaders who have won as MLAs in the history of Anaparthi. Both belong to Mandapet and are from Kamma community.

Gollalamamidada Kodanda Ramalayam, Suryanarayana temple, Subrahmanyeshwaralayam at Bikkavolu and Lakshmi Ganapathi temple are the most famous shrines in this constituency. Narayana Reddy Hospital in Anaparthi has been famous for ophthalmology for many decades.

Anaparthi is also nationally known in the poultry sector. ITC factory is the only industry here. For long, the issue of pollution in the Thulyabhaga drain has been a major election issue. The government's allotment of house plots to the poor in the flooded area under HT power lines in Achyutapuratrayam village has become a political controversy. It is said that these two may be the main factors in this election. The farmer's issues, lack of infrastructure in the villages and bad condition of the roads are also going to be the issues during campaign.