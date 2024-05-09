Live
- Loyalties, like the fragrance of Ittar, last long in Kannauj
- BJD to release its election manifesto today
- Amit Shah Criticizes Congress in Bhuvanagiri meeting
- Russia accuses US of interfering in India's internal affairs, trying to 'complicate' Lok Sabha elections
- IPL 2024: 'Our powerplay compared to the SRH was at the two extremes', says LSG's mentor Voges
- BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro edition launched in India
- IPL 2024: I don't think we could have ever expected chasing it like that, says Travis Head
- Director of medical college in Kerala, ex-Bishop named in ED charge sheet
- Vaddiraju spotlights Congress failures
- INDIA bloc will come to power: Komatireddy
Youth Cong should play key role in victory of party: Raghuveer Reddy
Nagarjunsagar: Nalgonda Parliament Congress candidate Kunduru Raghuveer Reddy said that the ranks of the Youth Congress should work as soldiers and play a key role in the victory of the party in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
District Congress president Gouni Raja Ramesh Yadav presided over Nalgonda Parliament level Youth Congress meeting in Haliya town under Nagarjuna Sagar constituency on Wednesday. MLA Jayveer Reddy also attended the meeting. The duo leaders stated that the Youth Congress should replicate the Assembly elections performance in Parliament elections, as the countdown for the polls have begun.
