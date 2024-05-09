Youth Cong should play key role in victory of party: Raghuveer Reddy

Nagarjunsagar: Nalgonda Parliament Congress candidate Kunduru Raghuveer Reddy said that the ranks of the Youth Congress should work as soldiers and play a key role in the victory of the party in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

District Congress president Gouni Raja Ramesh Yadav presided over Nalgonda Parliament level Youth Congress meeting in Haliya town under Nagarjuna Sagar constituency on Wednesday. MLA Jayveer Reddy also attended the meeting. The duo leaders stated that the Youth Congress should replicate the Assembly elections performance in Parliament elections, as the countdown for the polls have begun.