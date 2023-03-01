Anarchy prevailing in State under YSRCP rule, flays CPI

CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna has alleged that democracy was at cross roads in AP as a rule of anarchy was prevailing in the State under the current YSRCP regime. Addressing a press conference in Kadapa on Wednesday, the CPI leader pointed out that he has never seen in his entire political career such a worst Chief Minister like YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He said that Chief Minister Jagan was acting like a dictator (Niyantha) in the MLC elections by getting them declared as unanimous in favour of his political party.





He said that an opportunity has come to teach a lesson to the Chief Minister for his "highhandedness" by defeating his party candidates in the MLC elections. "All sections in the State have been waiting to teach a lesson to Jagan Mohan Reddy in the MLC elections," he said.





While recalling the foundation stone laid by the Chief Minister for the second time for Kadapa Steel Plant, the CPI leader pointed out that people of YSR district have lost hope over the completion of the steel plant as it was confined to just groundbreaking ceremonies due to lack of clarity among the politicos. "Construction of Kadapa Steel Plant remains a dream even for the future generations as politicos have no clarity over the issue," he said.





Referring to the murder of former minister Y S Vivekananda Reddy, Ramakrishna said that it was unfortunate that the real culprits involved in the murder were not getting convicted till date though clear evidence was available. Later, addressing a party meeting in Anantapur, Ramakrishna has accused Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy of using government officials to further his political ends and the MLC elections are a part of his political game.





He alleged that the ruling YSRCP leaders were intimidating candidates of opposition parties and threatening them to withdraw from fray to make it look like a unanimous election in favour of the ruling party. Ramakrishna called upon the graduates and teachers to notice the evil designs of the ruling YSRCP and elect the right candidates in the MLC elections. He called upon the voters to teach a befitting lesson to the ruling party in the MLC elections. Local CPI leaders Jaffer, Mallikarjun and Narayana Swamy were present.