YSRCP Candidate Velampalli Srinivasa Rao's Daughter Leads Campaign for Father's Victory"

In a heart warming display of family support, Dr. Sai Aswitha, the daughter of YSRCP Central Constituency candidate Velampalli Srinivasa Rao, took the lead in campaigning for her father's victory in the upcoming elections. The campaign, which also saw the participation of other family members and 24th division corporator Kukkala Anita Ramesh, focused on reaching out to the local residents of Kasturibai Peta area and other areas to garner support for Velampalli Srinivasa Rao.

Accompanied by senior leaders of the 24th Division YSRCP, activists, and supporters, Dr. Sai Aswitha and her team visited every household in the area, urging residents to vote for her father and ensure his victory with an absolute majority. The campaign efforts were met with enthusiasm and positivity from the community, highlighting the strong bond between the candidate and his family.

The dedication and commitment shown by Dr. Sai Aswitha and her fellow campaigners reflect the unwavering support for Velampalli Srinivasa Rao and the YSRCP in the upcoming elections. With such a united and determined team behind him, Velampalli Srinivasa Rao is well-positioned to secure a landslide victory in the Central Constituency.

