Andhra CM delighted over Skoch Golden Award for Naravaripalli project

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, on Sunday, is delighted over the Swarn Naravaripalli Project bagging Skoch Golden Award.

"Delighted that the Swarn Naravaripalli Project has been recognised with the Skoch Golden Award in its very first year. I congratulate the team and every individual and household behind this remarkable achievement," the Chief Minister posted on X.

"As part of the initiative, solar panels were installed free of cost in 1,600 households within just 45 days. This initiative will contribute to reducing carbon emissions, paving the way for a greener Swarna Andhra," he said.

The project aims at integrated development in Chandragiri mandal, covering Naravaripalli, Rangampet and Ramireddipalli villages of Chandragiri Assembly constituency in Tirupati district.

Naravaripalli is the native village of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

The Skoch Golden Award was presented at the India Habitat Centre in New Delhi where Tirupati District Collector S. Venkateswar received it along with Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (APSPDCL) Superintending Engineer Surendra Naidu on Saturday.

Under the project, solar panels were installed free of cost in 1,600 households at a total cost of Rs 20.68 crore.

The funding included Rs 10.19 crore from the Union government under the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana while the State government contributed Rs 10.49 crore.

The installed solar capacity of 3,396 KW is generating 4.89 million units of electricity annually, valued at Rs 3.79 crore.

This is expected to reduce 1.92 lakh tonnes of carbon emissions.

District collector Venkateswar expressed happiness over the recognition and credited the achievement to the teamwork of officials and the support of the state and Central governments.

In January 2025, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu launched 'Swarna Naravaripalle Vision' aimed at transforming the lives of residents within the Naravaripalle cluster, which includes three villages.

This project is envisioned as a pilot to implement government programmes aimed at enhancing the quality of life across 33 habitations, encompassing 2,560 households and a population of 5,300.