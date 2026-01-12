Andhra Cricket Association conducts Under-14 selections in Prakasam

Ongole: The Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) organised an Under-14 cricket talent selection process at the ACA Sub Center ground in Ongole on Sunday, as part of its state-wide initiative to identify and train promising young cricketers.

Prakasam District Cricket Association Secretary Karusala Nageswar Rao announced that approximately 100 players from across the erstwhile Prakasam district participated in the selection trials. He said that selectors from the Andhra Cricket Association conducted the process to identify talented players for specialised training.

Nageswar Rao stated that selected players would receive dedicated coaching under ACA’s supervision, calling it an auspicious development for young cricketers.

He emphasized that this training opportunity would help shape them into accomplished players. He said that the ACA plans to provide comprehensive training to shortlisted candidates soon. The association Joint Secretary Bacchu Srinivasarao, Treasurer Hanumantha Rao, members Balaram, Nalluri Ravi Ramu, and coaches Srinu, Chandra, and Babu Rao attended the program.