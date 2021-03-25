Andhra govt. alerted amid hike in coronavirus cases, contemplates to increase hospitals as required

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: The Andhra Pradesh state medical health department is on high alert in the wake of the spread of coronavirus second wave. The state is working on increasing the number of hospitals as required. Steps are being taken to mobilize hospitals to provide covid services based on the number of positive cases coming in daily and the number of cases being treated (active cases).

Currently 51 hospitals are serving for coronavirus treatment in the state with 5,074 beds. However, there are currently 2,616 active cases, of which only 339 beds are in use and most are being treated at home isolation. Only 42 people were admitted to hospitals in the past 24 hours.

However, in view of the increasing number of coronavirus positive cases over the last few days, the Department of Medical Health has focused on preparing hospitals as per the requirements. In July and August 2020, covid treatment is provided in about 208 hospitals, both public and private, depending on the severity of the virus.

Medical health officials said the number of hospitals and beds would continue to increase depending on the situation in the coming days. To this end, 243 public and private hospitals have been identified in the state. While measures are being taken to make a massive 3,181 ventilators available and 17,341 beds.