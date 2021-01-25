Andhra govt. announces Rs. 50 lakh ex-gratia to kin of Asha worker Vijaya Lakshmi died in Guntur

Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Alla Nani said that the reason for death of Asha worker Vijaya Lakshmi has not yet known. Minister Alla Nani, Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita, MLA Alla Ramakrishna, Health Secretary Principal Secretary Katamneni Bhaskar and district officials on Monday visited the family members of Asha worker Bokka Vijaya Lakshmi in Tadepalli mandal. Asha worker Bokka Vijaya Lakshmi of Penumaka village in Tadepalli mandal in Guntur died on Sunday. She was vaccinated for coronavirus on the 19th of this month.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Alla Nani said that it was unfortunate that Vijaya Lakshmi died. However, if the post-mortem report is received, the cause of her death will be known. Steps will be taken to get the postmortem report quickly. "Whatever the cause of Vijaya Lakshmi's death, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy responded immediately and sent us to assure the family members," Alla Nani said. He said that the Vijaya Lakshmi has insurance of upto Rs. 50 lakh which applies only to coronavirus duty but not for vaccination.

However, Minister Alla Nani said that CM YS Jagan would provide Rs 50 lakh on behalf of the state government on the grounds of humanity and insurance. He said 3 lakh 88 thousand people were still registered for vaccination across the state and so far one lakh and fifty thousand people have been vaccinated against covid. So far, only 39 people have shown symptoms such as dizziness, colds and fevers, and it has been clarified that there is no need to be vaccinated despite being registered for vaccination. If there are any health reasons, it is suggested that they could consult doctors and take the vaccine.

Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita expressed sorrow over the death of Asha worker Vijaya Lakshmi. She expressed profound sympathy to her family and assured that the government would always be with family.