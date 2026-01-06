Six-km ‘Giripradakshina’ being developed at Kondagattu Temple

Karimnagar: Jagtial district Collector B Satyaprasad on Monday inspected the road in the area of the famous pilgrimage site, Sri Anjaneya Swamy Temple in Kondagattu, Malyala mandal, to facilitate ‘Giripradakshina’ for devotees. On this occasion, he discussed the necessary arrangements for devotees to perform circumambulation around the Kondagattu temple with officials from Revenue, Forest, R&B, and Panchayat Raj departments.

He instructed the concerned officials regarding the need for a wide road, drinking water facilities, toilets, rest areas, and other amenities along the route.

The total length of the circumambulation road is 6 kilometers, of which 3 kilometers is a ghat road, and the remaining section is a dirt road. The plan is to construct a road with a width of 50 feet, comprising a 30-foot road and a 20-foot footpath. The provision of lighting and parking facilities for the convenience of devotees is also being studied.

It has been identified that 1,150 meters of the road falls under the forest area. The DFO clarified that the Forest Department will provide full cooperation for the circumambulation. A proposal to provide endowment land in exchange for the forest land is being considered.

He stated that a report will be submitted to the government regarding the road widening works (approximately 40 feet), street lights, Forest department permissions, and the estimated cost of the works. Meanwhile, less than 48 hours after leaving Kondagattu, Andhra Pradesh Dyputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan called MLA Medipalli Satyam. He mentioned the Giripradakshina (circumambulation) issue and requested that details be sent to him. Following Pawan Kalyan’s call, MLA Satyam called district Collector Satyaprasad and requested him to prepare a survey report on the Giripradakshina route.

A comprehensive report will soon be prepared and submitted to Pawan Kalyan through MLA Satyam. A music system playing devotional songs related to Hanuman will also be installed in the Giripradakshina area. The Giripradakshina report is being prepared to enhance the spiritual grandeur of the Kondagattu shrine.

It might be recalled that on last Saturday, Pawan Kalyan had asked the temple officials to start the efforts for the Kondagattu Giripradakshina and he would personally come and participate in this programme by doing Kar Seva (voluntary service).