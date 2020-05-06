Andhra govt begins disbursement Rs. 10,000 to fishermen under YSR Matsyakara Bharosa scheme

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is working towards public welfare, has once again kept the promise. CM YS Jagan's launched YSR Matsyakara Bharosa scheme to help fishermen who lost their jobs due to lockdown. CM YS Jagan along with Minister Mopidevi Venkataramana and Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney attended the video conference meeting held at the CM camp office in Tadepalli. Collectors, various ministers and MLAs from various districts participated in the event.

Under this scheme, the fishermen were being paid Rs. 10,000 by the government of Andhra Pradesh. In the past, the fishermen were paid 4 thousand. However, CM YS Jagan reportedly increased it to 10 thousand. All the beneficiaries are rejoicing as the government supports them under the YSR Matsyakara Bharosa Scheme. The CM spoke to the fishermen after launching the scheme through a video conference.

The fishermen expressed their pleasure as the unprecedented aid comes in during the ban. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has increased the financial aid from Rs 4,000 to Rs 10,000 as promised during the election. Last year on World Fisheries Day, the government provided the money to 1,02,380 people. Since the YSR Congress came to power, the number of beneficiaries has increased from 1.02 lakh to 1.09 lakh.