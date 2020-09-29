Andhra govt. decides to conduct EAMCET retest for coronavirus positive candidates

Andhra Pradesh EAMCET chairman and JNTUK vice-chancellor Professor M Ramalinga Raju said in a statement on Monday that the examination would be conducted once again for students who were in quarantine with covid and could not take exam. VC Ramalinga Raju said the government had allowed the covid-affected students who failed to attend the EAMCET to take the test again. These students are requested to send the Eamset Hall Ticket along with the Covid Positive Report to the Helpline Center Mail ID helpdeskeamcet2020@gmail.com by 5 pm on the 30th of this month. Already about 20 students said they could not write the test and asked to be given a chance once again.

Meanwhile, AP Eamcet-2020 examinations were completed peacefully on last Friday where engineering stream of examinations were held in 9 sessions and medical and agriculture streams in 5 sessions. As many as 1,56,899 candidates out of appeared for the Eamcet -exam for engineering, which constitutes 86.52 per cent. However, 29,047 candidates did not take the exam in Engineering and 11,828 candidates were abstained from the exams. it is noted that Andhra Pradesh Eamcet exam was held under Covid -19 protocols.

On the other hand, the coronavirus cases have been decreasing in the state. On Tuesday, 5487 new cases of corona have been reported, which brings the number of positive cases registered so far in the state to 681161.