Andhra govt decides to set up YSR Village Clinics at all Panchayats in the state

Chief Minister Jagan said it was their goal that no one should go into debt for medical treatment. He was speaking at the launch of the Aarogyasri expansion program. He said the government was preparing to spend Rs 16,000 crore on the modernization of hospitals for medicine. Jagan said that steps have been taken to ensure that government hospitals have standardized medicines. He said 13,000 village clinics would be made available by next April, where 54 types of medicines would be available.

The chief minister of Andhra Pradesh launched the YSR Aarogyasri scheme expansion to six more districts on Thursday as promised during the elections.