Andhra govt. intensifies the works to establish Visakhapatnam as executive capital

executive capital at Visakhapatnam. Tours of government dignitaries suggest this. On the one hand, there are concerns that Amaravati should remain the capital, while the government is going ahead of establishing the administrative capital.

Praveen Prakash, CMO Principal Secretary and Principal Secretary of the Revenue Department yesterday visited Visakhapatnam, and now DGP Gautam Sawang, are reportedly speeding up the formation of the executive capital. Praveen Prakash, who toured Visakha a month ago, brought with him the famous architect Bimal Patel. Praveen Prakash, who toured Visakha on June 7,8,9, along with Bimal Patel, inspected the Greyhounds Training Center along with Madhurawada, Thimmapuram, Mangamaripet, Kapuluppada and Thottukonda areas.

After 15 days, the Principal Secretary of the Revenue Department visited Visakhapatnam on June 22, inspected 385 acres of government land allotted to the Greyhounds Training Center to be set up in Anandapuram Mandal, Jagannathpur. Farmers cultivate eucalyptus, cashew and mango plantations on about 145 acres of land.

Meanwhile, the AP DGP Gautam Sawang is in Visakhapatnam and searching for buildings needed to set up for police offices. For this, he inspected parts of Bhimili and Madhurawada. Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation officials and district police chiefs have gathered many details. DGP Gautam Sawang said that they are considering the conditions for setting up regional offices in Vishakhapatnam.

Minister Avanthi Srinivas, on the other hand, said that the Visakhapatnam would be developed as Executive Capital in the likes of Mumbai and Bangalore.