Andhra govt. moves High Court against the e-watch app launched amid Panchayat Elections

The government of Andhra Pradesh led by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed dissatisfaction on Andhra Pradesh SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar over launch of e-watch app for complaints on irregularities in Panchayat elections. The government has filed lunch motion petition in the High Court against the e-watch app brought by SEC. The court refused to allow the motion to be heard and said it would hold a hearing on Thursday.

The government mentioned in the petition that the e-watch app is a completely private app. SEC is using a new app replacing the previous one. The government has sought an injunction to stop the app. AP has brought a new app called SEC e-watch. It was decided to use the new one to replace the old app. This app was launched by Nimmagadda Ramesh today.

It is learnt that the Election Commissioner has recently announced that the app will be specially designed to make the elections transparent. A call center has also been set up to receive and resolve complaints from the public regarding elections while the government is opposing the app.