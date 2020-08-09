Andhra Pradesh government sets up committee to probe fire accident at COVID care centre in Vijayawada
Andhra Pradesh health Minister Alla Nani who visited Coronavirus facility centre set up at Swarna Palace hotel in Vijayawada where a major fire mishap occurred conducted a review with the authorities and spoke to the media.
The case has been registered against Ramesh Hospital under Sections 304, 308, Red with 34. It was revealed that 10 people were killed in the fire incident. The dead included three women and the remaining 21 victims were being treated. He said a drive will be conducted on all private hospitals after the accident report is received.
Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita said that strict action will be taken against the culprits. She said the committee would give a report on the incident in just 48 hours. Meanwhile, CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that Rs 50 lakh has been declared to kin of victims. Home Ministers Sucharitha, Vellampalli Srinivas, Perni Nani and MP Mopidevi Venkataramana were present along with Minister Alla Nani at a review meeting.