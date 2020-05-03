Andhra govt to conduct COVID-19 tests to one person from each family in Red Zones

The Andhra Pradesh government headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken yet another crucial decision to conduct COVID-19 tests to one person from each family in red zones across the state amid an increase in the number of cases in Andhra Pradesh. CM Jagan Mohan Reddy also ordered to conduct tests for one person from each house starting from Red Zones.

In this backdrop, village volunteers have conducted tests to 50 families at Gudluru Mandal of Prakasam district on Saturday and the results of these tests would come in two days. As per the latest decision, the government is going to conduct corona tests at red zone districts of Kurnool, Guntur, Krishna, Prakasam, Nellore and Chittoor. It is learnt that of any of these tests get positive; the officials would conduct tests for the people in the surrounding areas as well.

It is learnt that nine out of every one thousand people in AP are currently hit with coronavirus. The government conducts tests for thousands of people every day. As a result, nearly 60 new cases are being reported every day. Meanwhile, 62 new cases were reported in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday taking the tally to 1525. Of those, 441 were discharged, and 33 people have died while 1051 cases are currently active.