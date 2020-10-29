Andhra govt. writes to centre, urges to put a ban on betting and gambling websites

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has decided to scrap websites that are misleading the youth. To this end, CM Jagan wrote a letter to Union Law, Electronics and Information Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and urged a ban on online gambling, betting websites and apps. A total of 132 websites in the state are causing online gambling and betting, said CM Jagan.

YS Jagan appealed to the Union Minister to ban these 132 websites in Andhra Pradesh. He said that young people are addicted to these betting, gambling apps and websites. In the letter, CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed concern over the financial losses of the youth who are involved in the betting and gambling.

In the letter, CM Jagan mentioned that the government has brought in the AP Ordinance 2020, which criminalises online gaming, online gambling and online betting under the AP Gaming Act-1974. It was notified on September 25, 2020. "The main purpose of this amendment is to ban online gaming and betting, which cannot be withheld without the help of internet service providers. That is why I want you to intervene in this matter, "said CM YS Jagan. Also, the details of 132 websites to be banned are attached in the letter.