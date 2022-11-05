Andhra Hospitals, UK Healing Little Hearts conduct surgical camps

Vijayawada (NTR District): Heart & Brain Institute of Andhra Hospitals has been organising 24th Paediatric Cardiac surgical camp in association with Healing Little Hearts, UK team, from October 31 to November 5.

Six-member team of doctors from Queensland Children's Hospital, Brisbane in Australia; and Royal Brompton hospital, London is performing 26 free heart surgeries during this week. Team from Australia and UK includes paediatric cardiac surgeon, paediatric cardiac intensivists, paediatric intensive care nurses.

Andhra Hospitals team is led by Dr Vikram K and Dr Dileep from Andhra Hospitals, consultant paediatric cardiac surgeon Dr Prem Venugopal, Dr Sarfaraz Rahiman, Dr Mohamed Mubark Shaikh, Deborah Pegg from Australia, Sowmiya Rajendran, Octivia from UK performed very complex heart surgeries which include TGA, Obstructed Supra cardiac TAPVD, severe Coarctation of Aorta, severe spectrum of TOF and other complex heart diseases.

Chief of children's services Dr PV Rama Rao said that their success rate is nearly 100%, which was possible only because of the team effort of their paediatric cardiology, cardiac surgical team and paediatric intensive care team from Andhra Hospitals, and teams from UK and Australia. He also said the Children's Heart Institute team has been successfully performing children heart surgeries regularly for the past seven years and so far, more than 2,800 cardiac surgeries and interventions were performed.

Dr Rama Rao said that children cardiac referrals are coming from both Telugu States and he congratulated the team of Andhra Hospitals and the teams of doctors and nurses from the UK and Australia on this occasion for their round the clock hard work, dedication and commitment.