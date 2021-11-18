Andhra Pradesh: 1-day Assembly session today

Amaravati: The State Assembly will meet on Thursday and the main agenda would be to regularise 14 ordinances that were issued between the last session and now. The 14 ordinances for amendments which are going to be approved by both Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council include AP Agricultural Land Amendment Act, AP Rights in Land and Pattadar Passbooks Act, AP Panchayat Raj Act, AP Private Universities Act, AP Higher Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission Act, AP Education Act, AP Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowments Act, AP Regulation of Trade in Indian Made Foreign Liquor Act, AP Assigned Land Act, AP Bovine Breeding Act, AP Self-help Groups Co-contributory Pension Act, AP Municipal Corporation Act and AP Cinematography Regulatory Act.

This session also assumes importance as it would be held a day after YSRCP won 97 per cent of the local body polls on Wednesday. The State Government proposes to have a longer session during December which may last for about ten days to discuss in detail various issues.